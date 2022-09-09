Symmetry Financial Group- Prugar Agency

Longview, TX

WORK FROM HOME – SALES

Responsibilities:

* Sales Representatives are expected to uphold our Core Value System, an important quality of our agency that differentiates us from other insurance companies.

* Self-motivation, integrity, and willingness to adapt to a proven system

* Possess a life insurance license or be willing and able to obtain one

* Maintain high level of customer service with clients

What The Prugar Agency offers:

* Regional in person corporate overviews to help support your business

* One on One Mentorship

* If you are not licensed, we will guide you to prepare to pass your state insurance exam

* Access to our proprietary Lead Management, CRM, and Recruiting Software allows you to build your business efficiently while minimizing staff and infrastructure cost

* 6-8 hours per week of live training by successful agents in the field

Incentives:

* Swift advancement and Agency ownership opportunities

* Commission Daily Pay

* Make your own schedule

* LEADS – Help people that have requested our products and services

* Life, Medical, Dental Coverage

* Competitive Annuity & EIUL products to supplement your life sales

* Bonuses and Incentive Trips

* Work Remotely

* No Cold Calling