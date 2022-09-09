Symmetry Financial Group- Prugar Agency
Longview, TX
WORK FROM HOME – SALES
Responsibilities:
* Sales Representatives are expected to uphold our Core Value System, an important quality of our agency that differentiates us from other insurance companies.
* Self-motivation, integrity, and willingness to adapt to a proven system
* Possess a life insurance license or be willing and able to obtain one
* Maintain high level of customer service with clients
What The Prugar Agency offers:
* Regional in person corporate overviews to help support your business
* One on One Mentorship
* If you are not licensed, we will guide you to prepare to pass your state insurance exam
* Access to our proprietary Lead Management, CRM, and Recruiting Software allows you to build your business efficiently while minimizing staff and infrastructure cost
* 6-8 hours per week of live training by successful agents in the field
Incentives:
* Swift advancement and Agency ownership opportunities
* Commission Daily Pay
* Make your own schedule
* LEADS – Help people that have requested our products and services
* Life, Medical, Dental Coverage
* Competitive Annuity & EIUL products to supplement your life sales
* Bonuses and Incentive Trips
* Work Remotely
* No Cold Calling