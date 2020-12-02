JOB ALERT: T-Mobile in Tyler seeks full-time Sales Associate

Tyler, TX
Sales Associate
T-Mobile
FULL-TIME
Medical, Dental, Vision
As a Sales Associate, you are responsible for providing customers with an excellent buying experience. Sales Associates possess a competitive spirit and desire to meet and exceed sales goals. You will build consultative sales skills that uncover our customers’ needs with a passion to educate, demonstrate, and recommend solutions. You will report directly to the Store Manager for your location.
