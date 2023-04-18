Taco Bell

Athens Tx

Food Service Team Member

Personal Requirements, Skills, and Abilities:

Some high school courses preferred.

Must be clean, neat and well groomed.

Must have good interpersonal communication skills to work with customers and other employees.

Must have good hearing to work with customers and fellow employees and to work the drive through when necessary.

Must be honest.

General Responsibilities:

Ensure customer satisfaction by providing quick, efficient service and quality products.

Provide excellence in quality, service and cleanliness.

Provide consistent product portions.

Maintain knowledge and operation of all equipment.

Follows and abides by all safety rules, policies, and procedures.

Key Activities:

Quickly prepares customers’ orders according to specifications and with the highest possible quality.

Works as a team member to assure constant and consistent customer satisfaction through excellent quality, service, and cleanliness.

Operates cash register.

Assists with front line preparation procedures.

Operates kitchen equipment as needed.