Jacksonville, TX
Taco Bell
Electrical Lighting and Sign Technician
Responsibilities
– Requires two (2) to four (4) years related electrical experience and sign repair
– Welding experience an asset.
– High School diploma or equivalent is required with some college or trade school preferred
– Proficiency in the use of word processing and spreadsheet software is preferred
– Heavy lifting, physically demanding, and working in a bucket truck required.
– Be willing to travel, work nights, weekends, and overtime
– Need to be willing to relocate if you reside outside of the radius of home office. This will be discussed in interview.
– Reports to Senior Sign Electrician
Benefits
– Competitive Pay (over-time expected)
– Health, Dental, Vision after 90 days
– Life Insurance
– 401K
– Paid Time Off
– Cell phone allowance