Jacksonville, TX

Taco Bell

Electrical Lighting and Sign Technician

Responsibilities

– Requires two (2) to four (4) years related electrical experience and sign repair

– Welding experience an asset.

– High School diploma or equivalent is required with some college or trade school preferred

– Proficiency in the use of word processing and spreadsheet software is preferred

– Heavy lifting, physically demanding, and working in a bucket truck required.

– Be willing to travel, work nights, weekends, and overtime

– Need to be willing to relocate if you reside outside of the radius of home office. This will be discussed in interview.

– Reports to Senior Sign Electrician

Benefits

– Competitive Pay (over-time expected)

– Health, Dental, Vision after 90 days

– Life Insurance

– 401K

– Paid Time Off

– Cell phone allowance