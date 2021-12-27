JOB ALERT: Talent Corps in Rusk needs experienced apprentice electricians

Talent Corps

Rusk, Texas

Experienced Apprentice Electricians

-Running EMT Conduit with foot bender or electric bender

-Setting boxes

-Pulling wire

-Installing devices

-Hanging conduit

-Safely working on step ladders, or mobile elevated platforms

-Following detailed instructions

Requirements:

-Pass a background check

-Pass a background drug screening

-Pass I-9 verification

-Have a TDLR apprenticeship or Journeyman license

-Have own hand tools, battery operated saw-zaw or ban saw, and drill.

*Benefits: Medical, vision, 401k, dental, life insurance

*Pay: $23-26 Hourly

*Full-Time

*Shift: 7:00am- 3:30pm, Five days a week

Talent Corps is looking for Experienced Electrical Apprentices or Journeyman Electricians for a project out in Rusk, TX!