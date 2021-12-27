JOB ALERT: Talent Corps in Rusk needs experienced apprentice electricians

Talent Corps
Rusk, Texas
Experienced Apprentice Electricians
-Running EMT Conduit with foot bender or electric bender
-Setting boxes
-Pulling wire
-Installing devices
-Hanging conduit
-Safely working on step ladders, or mobile elevated platforms
-Following detailed instructions
Requirements:
-Pass a background check
-Pass a background drug screening
-Pass I-9 verification
-Have a TDLR apprenticeship or Journeyman license
-Have own hand tools, battery operated saw-zaw or ban saw, and drill.
*Benefits: Medical, vision, 401k, dental, life insurance
*Pay: $23-26 Hourly
*Full-Time
*Shift: 7:00am- 3:30pm, Five days a week
Talent Corps is looking for Experienced Electrical Apprentices or Journeyman Electricians for a project out in Rusk, TX!