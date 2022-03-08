Nacogdoches, TX
TAM Residential LLC
Leasing Consultant – Arbor Pines
Responsibilities
– Market the community in the area
– Show and lease apartments
– Provide excellent customer service
– Prepare lease paperwork
Qualifications
– Familiarity with property management leases
– Excellent customer service skills
– Marketing experience a plus
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– ResMan, Knock, and Sightplan experience a plus
Benefits
– Medical (one offering is available at no cost to employee)
– Dental and vision coverage
– 401K
– Life insurance
* Regular, full-time associates are eligible to accrue paid time off (PTO) and holiday pay.