Nacogdoches, TX

TAM Residential LLC

Leasing Consultant – Arbor Pines

Responsibilities

– Market the community in the area

– Show and lease apartments

– Provide excellent customer service

– Prepare lease paperwork

Qualifications

– Familiarity with property management leases

– Excellent customer service skills

– Marketing experience a plus

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– ResMan, Knock, and Sightplan experience a plus

Benefits

– Medical (one offering is available at no cost to employee)

– Dental and vision coverage

– 401K

– Life insurance

* Regular, full-time associates are eligible to accrue paid time off (PTO) and holiday pay.