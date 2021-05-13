JOB ALERT: TBC Retail Group in Longview hiring an Operations Manager

Longview, TX
TBC Retail Group
Operations Manager
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, STD LTD

Minimum 3 years of relatable management experience

Ensure safe work environment, ensure compliance will all company policies and procedures, Meet or exceed NTW standards for quality and speed of service for customers, Responsible for P&L, Budgeting, Forcasting and Reporting, Develo[ and implement training and cross training programs, Support the efforts of inside and outside sales personnel, others duties as requested or needed.

Apply Here

