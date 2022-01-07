JOB ALERT: TE3CO in Kilgore needs a mechanical engineer

Kilgore, TX
TE3CO
Mechanical Engineer 1

Responsibilities

* 60% – Design Engineering Support the Production –
* Ensures Engineering’s fit, form, and function of designs released to production and/or vendors.
* Manages the ECR – Engineering Change Request Process
* Audits and manages BOMs and Production Prints
* Conducts Design of Experiments
* Manages the Operations Manuals
* Design projects to optimize fit, form, and function.

* 15% – Quality Assurance
* Develop Quality Control Plans for in-house operations.
* Develop Quality Control Plans for Receiving – including inspection sheets for all machined parts.
* Manage and oversee the Gauge Calibration Program
* Manage the Part Traceability Program
* Manage Monthly Unit Data Program
* Manage Corrective Action Program

* 15% – Manufacturing Engineering Support –
* Writes work instructions to aid in the assembly process.
* Investigate jib/fixtures and/or tooling to allow associates to work more efficiently and safety!
* Assembly Line and Plant Layout
* Investigation of new processes – (ball and seat lapping, paint booth, wiring)

* 5% – Customer Technical Sales Presentation and Training Programs at Customer’s Districts Yard

* 5% – Technical Support and Training of Field Service Managers

* Responsible for the manufacturing facility and all operation functions

* Responsible for all manufacturing/industrial/quality engineering function including process flow, work cell layout, manufacturing routers, quality documentation, and work instructions for assemblies.

* Maintain computer-based information and ensure compliance with all documentation requirements and regulations as set forth within the QMS – Quality Manual

Additional Requirements

* Travel 10-35% monthly depending on field requirements

* Able to sit for extended time behind a computer

* Able to drive company vehicle (DOT physical)

* Able to lift heavy parts and assist in assembly of new or repair of exiting equipment

Education and Work Experience

* B.S. in Engineering with 0-3 years’ experience

Required Skills:                                                                         

* Technical Problem-Solving and Mechanical/Electrical Aptitude is required of the candidate.
* Ability to apply critical thinking and technical knowledge to develop solutions for customer problems.
* Strong computer and administration skills
* Strong oral and written communications skills
* Familiarity with P&ID’s, build instructions and CAD principles (Solid works skills preferred)
* Experience with ISO based Quality System desired, but not required.
* Prior experience with phonematic, and hydraulic systems desired, but not required.

Apply Here

