Team Worldwide

Winnsboro, Texas

Driver

Requirements:

– A minimum experience of 2 years

– Must be 23 years of age

– Valid Class A CDL

– Stable and verifiable work history

– Clean MVR – no recent moving or driving violation

Description:

– Team drivers

– Picking up expedited freight from Team Worldwide Branch Offices

– Delivering freight to Team Worldwide Branch Offices

Responsibilities:

– Transporting Goods

– Inspecting vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues

– Perform preventative maintenance

– Meet delivery schedules

– Document and log work

– Report defects, accidents or violations

Compensation and Benefits:

– Competitive market salary commensurate with experience

– Health, Dental, Vision and Voluntary Life benefits

– Deferred Compensation Plan, 401(k)

– Vacation time off

Team Worldwide Corporate office is seeking team drivers to be part of our rapidly expanding expedited freight program in our carrier division, Team Transportation.