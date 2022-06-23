Team Worldwide
Winnsboro, Texas
Driver
Requirements:
– A minimum experience of 2 years
– Must be 23 years of age
– Valid Class A CDL
– Stable and verifiable work history
– Clean MVR – no recent moving or driving violation
Description:
– Team drivers
– Picking up expedited freight from Team Worldwide Branch Offices
– Delivering freight to Team Worldwide Branch Offices
Responsibilities:
– Transporting Goods
– Inspecting vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues
– Perform preventative maintenance
– Meet delivery schedules
– Document and log work
– Report defects, accidents or violations
Compensation and Benefits:
– Competitive market salary commensurate with experience
– Health, Dental, Vision and Voluntary Life benefits
– Deferred Compensation Plan, 401(k)
– Vacation time off
Team Worldwide Corporate office is seeking team drivers to be part of our rapidly expanding expedited freight program in our carrier division, Team Transportation.