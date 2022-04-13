Winnsboro, TX

Team Worldwide

Software Programmer

General Requirements

* 3+ years of experience with software development

* Experience with version control (GIT) and code management systems

* Working knowledge of MySQL to include table design to 4NF

* Firm grasp of OOP concepts and their implementation

Detailed Requirements

* 1+ years of relevant experience developing web applications and/or REST APIs using PHP

* 1+ years of experience in frontend web development

* Experience in developing modern web interfaces using HTML, CSS and Javascript

* Familiarity with frontend Javascript frameworks such as Vue

* Experience developing user interfaces given mockups / wireframes

* Experience interfacing with 3rd party APIs in the browser using asynchronous Javascript requests

* Experience with simple database transactions using PDO and MySQLi

* Familiarity with Javascript frameworks such as JQuery

* Experience developing within popular PHP frameworks such as Symfony

* Experience with testing acceptance and unit testing across multiple browsers and devices