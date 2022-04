Winnsboro, TX

Team Worldwide

Alternate Security Coordinator

Responsibilities

– Maintaining multiple spread sheets

– Associating data from multiple systems

– Trouble shooting STA applications

– Submitting new and renewing expired STA applications

– Verifying training exams

– Creating training completion certificates

– Tracking & advising expiration dates

– Processing Branch Office deductions and charge backs

– Expense reports

Qualifications and Requirements

– Detail Oriented

– Strong Organizational Skills

– Strong ability to multi-task

– Ability to maintain data securely and confidentially

– Self-motivated

– Experience with Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

– Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer