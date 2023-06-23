TechServ Consulting & Training

Tyler

CAD Drafter

The CAD Drafter is responsible for developing and revising drawings for utility design, permit applications, and telecommunications. The CAD Drafter successfully plots drawings; learns and follows company and client drafting standards and procedures; submit permit applications to regional transportation departments. The CAD Drafter will assist technical teams of Designers and Engineers.

Essential Functions: Assist with preparing drawings and revising existing engineering drawings.

Assist with preparing and revising plot drawings.

Responsible for adhering to company and client drafting standards and procedures. Assist in drafting design and documentation for various projects.

Research solutions to project concerns and recommend solutions to design and permitting problems. Use CAD Software for Client projects after being trained.

Qualifications: College degree or some college course work in drafting technology or specialized CAD certification preferred. High School Graduate or GED.

1+ years of relevant drafting experience. Ability to learn and effectively utilizing new CAD software programs.