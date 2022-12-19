TechServ Consulting & Training, LTD
Tyler, TX
Electric Distribution Designer (Technician)
Essential Functions:
* Use CAD Software for Client projects after being trained.
* Work with Project Managers and Engineers to implement design changes into the system.
* Perform Field Technician duties as needed by the Company.
* Execute variety of electrical design assignments using prescribed methods and standard techniques including drawing sequence and presentation, sizing various system components and refining rough sketches.
* Analyze reports, drawings and tests to plan and design projects.
* Interpret and incorporate design codes and specifications related to design requirements.
* Review design drawings for quality assurance within scope, budget and schedule. Perform project tasks and assignments within budgeted hours and deadlines.
* Organize and maintain all revisions of project drawings, plot files and project-related information are stored in a logical and well-structural manner.
* Plan and develop drawings for production work including problem analysis, design layout and calculations on non-routine assignments of substantial variety and complexity.
* Work with leaders and team members to facilitate/support internal change efforts to increase organizational effectiveness.
Qualifications:
* Must currently be eligible to work in the United States of America.
* Must have a valid driver’s license.
* High School Graduate or GED, documentation required.
* College degree or some college course, preferred.
* For Engineering Tech 1 (Entry-Level), no industry experience
* Ability to learn and effectively utilize new design software programs.
* Understanding of design software such as: AutoCAD, MicroStation, and Excel to develop the design deliverables, is preferred.
* For Experienced or Senior, advanced knowledge in design, calculations and design systems.
* For Experienced or Senior, advanced knowledge in the theory and practices of assigned discipline; competent in the fundamental concepts of other disciplines as they relate to the assigned discipline; and capable of operating related discipline design software necessary to execute production tasks.
* Ability to work collaboratively with others including, but not limited to Project Managers, Engineers and Designers in a multi-discipline project team environment to resolve design or drawing issues as appropriate and to accomplish objectives.
* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.
* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and attention to detail.
Employee Benefits:
* Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance are offered
* 401K with excellent company match
* Paid Time Off (vacation and 9 company-paid holidays)
Works in a routine office environment.
* Ability to work extended hours, as needed.
* Travel may be required.