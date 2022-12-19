TechServ Consulting & Training, LTD

Tyler, TX

Electric Distribution Designer (Technician)

Essential Functions:

* Use CAD Software for Client projects after being trained.

* Work with Project Managers and Engineers to implement design changes into the system.

* Perform Field Technician duties as needed by the Company.

* Execute variety of electrical design assignments using prescribed methods and standard techniques including drawing sequence and presentation, sizing various system components and refining rough sketches.

* Analyze reports, drawings and tests to plan and design projects.

* Interpret and incorporate design codes and specifications related to design requirements.

* Review design drawings for quality assurance within scope, budget and schedule. Perform project tasks and assignments within budgeted hours and deadlines.

* Organize and maintain all revisions of project drawings, plot files and project-related information are stored in a logical and well-structural manner.

* Plan and develop drawings for production work including problem analysis, design layout and calculations on non-routine assignments of substantial variety and complexity.

* Work with leaders and team members to facilitate/support internal change efforts to increase organizational effectiveness.

Qualifications:

* Must currently be eligible to work in the United States of America.

* Must have a valid driver’s license.

* High School Graduate or GED, documentation required.

* College degree or some college course, preferred.

* For Engineering Tech 1 (Entry-Level), no industry experience

* Ability to learn and effectively utilize new design software programs.

* Understanding of design software such as: AutoCAD, MicroStation, and Excel to develop the design deliverables, is preferred.

* For Experienced or Senior, advanced knowledge in design, calculations and design systems.

* For Experienced or Senior, advanced knowledge in the theory and practices of assigned discipline; competent in the fundamental concepts of other disciplines as they relate to the assigned discipline; and capable of operating related discipline design software necessary to execute production tasks.

* Ability to work collaboratively with others including, but not limited to Project Managers, Engineers and Designers in a multi-discipline project team environment to resolve design or drawing issues as appropriate and to accomplish objectives.

* Excellent written & verbal communication skills.

* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, and attention to detail.

Employee Benefits:

* Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life Insurance are offered

* 401K with excellent company match

* Paid Time Off (vacation and 9 company-paid holidays)

Works in a routine office environment.

* Ability to work extended hours, as needed.

* Travel may be required.