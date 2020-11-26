JOB ALERT: Tenant Company seeks Field Mechanic

FIELD MECHANIC

TYLER, TX

TENNANT COMPANY

FULL TIME

COMPETITIVE PAY AND BENEFITS

“Innovative Products, Industry Leader, Competitive Pay and Benefits.”

As a Field Service Technician with Tennant, you will provide customer service as you troubleshoot equipment and deliver solutions. Working at our customers’ facilities, our service technicians maintain, troubleshoot, and repair Tennant products, and provide quality customer service and communication to minimize costs and ensure satisfaction. You will maintain the proper parts, supplies, and tools in your service vehicle to solve customer problems. You will quickly and accurately diagnose equipment issues, and determine what is needed to get the equipment running again.

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.” In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below. Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.