Tenet Headquarters

Zavalla, TX

Inpatient Hospital Coder (REMOTE)

The Corporate Coder (“CC”) functions under the direction of the Health Information Corporate Coding Manager. The CC is responsible for accurate coding and abstracting of clinical information from the medical record. The CC is responsible for maintaining standards for coding data quality and integrity, as well as productivity within established guidelines. The CC is responsible for coding of Tenet facilities as assigned, assisting with productive coding to maintain DNFC, assisting with quality chart reviews, assisting with the training of new CC’s and/or other projects where indicated.

Qualifications:

Successful completion of at least one AHIMA (American Health Information Management Association) certified program with achievement of the correlating professional credential preferred (RHIA, RHIT, and / or CCS, etc.)

Associates or higher-level degree in a Health Information Management discipline.

Minimum of four years of Medicare inpatient acute care hospital experience

Supervisory or team lead experience preferred

*Familiarity with 3M-360 software a plus

*This role requires excellent verbal and written communication skills

*A pre-employment coding proficiency assessment will be administered.

$8,000 SIGN ON BONUS + Quarterly incentive bonus based on productivity and quality!