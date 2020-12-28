JOB ALERT: Texas Farm Credit seeking Part time office admin

TEXAS FARM CREDIT
TYLER, TX
PART TIME OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR
$12 Hourly
High School Diploma required and Basic skill level In Microsoft Office Applications preferred
Present a professional, competent, and welcoming image to Texas Farm Credit customers, office visitors, and callers. Develop and maintain positive customer relationships by providing quality, front-line service. Establish and continue open communication with customers to enable identification of needs and expectations. Perform entry-level general office support that may be routine in nature. Works under close supervision.
Apply here

