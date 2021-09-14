JOB ALERT: Texas First Rentals in Tyler needs a shop service technician

September 19 2021 12:00 am

Tyler, TX
Texas First Rentals
Shop Service Technician
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, life, 401K

Minimum of 1 year experience working on diesel engines

Must be energetic and willing to work overtime as required by fluctuating workloads

This position is responsible for providing high-quality rebuilds and repairs on heavy equipment and commercial engines (natural gas and diesel) in a shop environment, in order to respond to customer needs in a positive, caring, and timely manner and to ensure maximum value for work performed. (Texas First Rentals)

