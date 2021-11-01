JOB ALERT: Texas Health and Human Services Commission in Gilmer needs a CPS Foster/Adoption Worker

Gilmer, TX

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

CPS Foster/Adoption Worker

Essential Job Functions:

A Child Protective Services Caseworker – SAO CPS Spec I.

This position recruits, studies licenses, and develops foster homes for the Child Protective Services program. The position interacts routinely with Texas Department of Family and Protective Services staff, clients, and the general public.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is responsible for protecting the unprotected – children, elderly, and people with disabilities – from abuse, neglect, and exploitation. DFPS accomplishes this responsibility by employing over 12,000 workers who live up to the agency’s Mission, Vision, & Values in service to the 27 million citizens of Texas.

Child Protective Services Specialist I: An accredited bachelor’s degree OR accredited associate degree plus two (2) years of relevant work experience OR 60 accredited college credit hours plus two (2) years relevant work experience OR 90 accredited college credit hours plus one (1) year of relevant work experience.

