Texas Oncology
Longview, TX
Pharmacy Technician Sr.
Responsibilities:
– Prepare medication orders by compounding or admixing medications under supervision of a registered pharmacist.
– Checks all orders for completeness of information.
– Verifies patient information and proper physician authorization.
– Checks all orders for insurance approval before admixing.
– Under a professional’s supervision, admixes drugs as ordered by physician in an accurate and timely manner as per department guidelines, and preparing all drugs within OSHA guidelines and interoffice guidelines.
– Calculates correct dosage volumes, converting between metric and apothecary equivalents. Maintains indigent patient drug program as needed.
-Counts controlled drugs weekly and maintain records. Maintains current drug information and MSDS sheets. Properly disposes all materials used when mixing chemo or non-chemo IVs.
– Cleans hood daily as stated in policy and procedures. Logs and dates all drugs that are being used.
– Checks drugs monthly for outdates. Keeps accurate temperature logs. Keeps accurate logs on all protocol drugs and patient assistance drugs.
– Maintains proper control documentation of medications, including lot numbers and all other quality assurance activities.
– Complete inventory control of medications. Orders supplies and medications. Receives and shelves medications. Ensures that standard drug supplies are in adequate supply in all departments.
– Prepares labels. Files and prepares billing. Thorough understanding of department automation, data entry and report generation.
– May provide direction/guidance to lower level Pharmacy Technician staff.
Qualifications:
– High School diploma or equivalent.
– Minimum five to seven years of experience in a pharmacy with I.V. skills.
– Oncology background preferred or extensive I.V. preparation experience.
– I.V. certification preferred.
– Certified Pharmacy Technician certificate or State Pharmacy Board requirement recommended.
– Completion of an ASHP accredited program or community college-based program recommended.
Physical demands of this job typically require full range of body motion including manual and finger dexterity and eye-hand coordination and the ability to read and note appropriate measurements. Requires sitting/standing for extensive periods of time. Occasionally lifts and carries items weighing up to 40 lbs.