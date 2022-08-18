Texas Oncology

Longview, TX

Pharmacy Technician Sr.

Responsibilities:

– Prepare medication orders by compounding or admixing medications under supervision of a registered pharmacist.

– Checks all orders for completeness of information.

– Verifies patient information and proper physician authorization.

– Checks all orders for insurance approval before admixing.

– Under a professional’s supervision, admixes drugs as ordered by physician in an accurate and timely manner as per department guidelines, and preparing all drugs within OSHA guidelines and interoffice guidelines.

– Calculates correct dosage volumes, converting between metric and apothecary equivalents. Maintains indigent patient drug program as needed.

-Counts controlled drugs weekly and maintain records. Maintains current drug information and MSDS sheets. Properly disposes all materials used when mixing chemo or non-chemo IVs.

– Cleans hood daily as stated in policy and procedures. Logs and dates all drugs that are being used.

– Checks drugs monthly for outdates. Keeps accurate temperature logs. Keeps accurate logs on all protocol drugs and patient assistance drugs.

– Maintains proper control documentation of medications, including lot numbers and all other quality assurance activities.

– Complete inventory control of medications. Orders supplies and medications. Receives and shelves medications. Ensures that standard drug supplies are in adequate supply in all departments.

– Prepares labels. Files and prepares billing. Thorough understanding of department automation, data entry and report generation.

– May provide direction/guidance to lower level Pharmacy Technician staff.

Qualifications:

– High School diploma or equivalent.

– Minimum five to seven years of experience in a pharmacy with I.V. skills.

– Oncology background preferred or extensive I.V. preparation experience.

– I.V. certification preferred.

– Certified Pharmacy Technician certificate or State Pharmacy Board requirement recommended.

– Completion of an ASHP accredited program or community college-based program recommended.

Physical demands of this job typically require full range of body motion including manual and finger dexterity and eye-hand coordination and the ability to read and note appropriate measurements. Requires sitting/standing for extensive periods of time. Occasionally lifts and carries items weighing up to 40 lbs.