Texas Oncology

Longview, TX

Pharmacy Technician Sr.

Responsibilities:

– Prepare medication orders by compounding or admixing medications under supervision of a registered pharmacist.
– Checks all orders for completeness of information. 
– Verifies patient information and proper physician authorization.
– Checks all orders for insurance approval before admixing.  
– Under a professional’s supervision, admixes drugs as ordered by physician in an accurate and timely manner as per department guidelines, and preparing all drugs within OSHA guidelines and interoffice guidelines.
– Calculates correct dosage volumes, converting between metric and apothecary equivalents.  Maintains indigent patient drug program as needed.
-Counts controlled drugs weekly and maintain records.  Maintains current drug information and MSDS sheets. Properly disposes all materials used when mixing chemo or non-chemo IVs.
– Cleans hood daily as stated in policy and procedures.  Logs and dates all drugs that are being used.  
– Checks drugs monthly for outdates. Keeps accurate temperature logs.  Keeps accurate logs on all protocol drugs and patient assistance drugs.  
– Maintains proper control documentation of medications, including lot numbers and all other quality assurance activities.
– Complete inventory control of medications.  Orders supplies and medications.  Receives and shelves medications.  Ensures that standard drug supplies are in adequate supply in all departments.
– Prepares labels.  Files and prepares billing.  Thorough understanding of department automation, data entry and report generation.
– May provide direction/guidance to lower level Pharmacy Technician staff.

Qualifications:

– High School diploma or equivalent.  
– Minimum five to seven years of experience in a pharmacy with I.V. skills. 
– Oncology background preferred or extensive I.V. preparation experience.  
– I.V. certification preferred.
– Certified Pharmacy Technician certificate or State Pharmacy Board requirement recommended.
– Completion of an ASHP accredited program or community college-based program recommended.

Physical demands of this job typically require full range of body motion including manual and finger dexterity and eye-hand coordination and the ability to read and note appropriate measurements. Requires sitting/standing for extensive periods of time. Occasionally lifts and carries items weighing up to 40 lbs.

APPLY HERE