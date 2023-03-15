Texas State Job Bank

Palestine, TX

Maintenance Tech

The qualifications preferred are as follows: Must be able to perform a variety of repairs including drywall repair, painting, plumbing, and some electrical. Complete small repairs as needed in regard to cleaning and test for drainage of all downspouts, gutters and overflow scuppers. Perform specific plumbing, painting, electrical, HVAC, masonry, and appliance repair in accordance with company standards and in conjunction with management staff.

Vision Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vacation & Paid Time Off

Health Insurance

Minimum 1 year experience Full Time – Days. Monday through Friday; on call on weekends. Pay – depends on experience and will be discussed by employer. Benefits – Health, vision, dental, Vacation pay