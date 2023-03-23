Texas State Job Bank

Quitman, TX

CNA/Transport Aid

Full Time

JOB SUMMARY: To provide nonemergency transport of mobility-impaired individuals by accommodating wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers and offering safe custom transportation for medical appointments and treatments.

Required

Must have a current CNA certification

Ability to communicate effectively with oral and written instructions in English

Must hold a currently valid drivers license as required by the state and have an excellent driving record as verified by the state Department of Motor Vehicles

Must be reliable and capable of working independently and remaining calm in case of emergency

Current CPR certification preferred

High school diploma or equivalency degree

Depending on assigned area, knowledge of Spanish would be helpful