Texas State Job Bank
Quitman, TX
CNA/Transport Aid
Full Time
JOB SUMMARY: To provide nonemergency transport of mobility-impaired individuals by accommodating wheelchairs, walkers, and strollers and offering safe custom transportation for medical appointments and treatments.
Required
Must have a current CNA certification
Ability to communicate effectively with oral and written instructions in English
Must hold a currently valid drivers license as required by the state and have an excellent driving record as verified by the state Department of Motor Vehicles
Must be reliable and capable of working independently and remaining calm in case of emergency
Current CPR certification preferred
High school diploma or equivalency degree
Depending on assigned area, knowledge of Spanish would be helpful