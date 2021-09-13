JOB ALERT: The Arbors Health and Rehabilitation in Rusk needs a Certified Nursing Assistant

Posted: / Updated:
September 19 2021 12:00 am

Rusk, TX
Arbors Health and Rehabilitation
Certified Nursing Assistant
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision
401K and $1,500 sign-on bonus (for next 4 hires only)

Nursing Assistant Certification from state

Highly competitive benefits package, including health insurance, tuition reimbursement, a company-sponsored life insurance policy, paid time off, and extensive company training.

Ability to comply with the Patient Bill of Rights and the Employee Responsibilities, Accountable for personal care (i.e., grooming, bathing, catheter care, peri care, and dressing), and observation of residents within patient care policy guidelines. Identify and report any condition requiring management attention, change bed linen and maintain appropriate grooming supplies in resident room, Ambulate and transfer residents, utilizing appropriate assistive devices and body mechanics, Record resident vital signs, weights, and measurements, intake and output, food consumption, and other information as assigned.

