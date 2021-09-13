JOB ALERT: The Arbors Health and Rehabilitation in Rusk needs a Certified Nursing Assistant

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- We've heard from eyewitnesses, heartbroken family members, and the voices of political leaders regarding the tragic events that led to a 20-year war. But what about the ones who brought you those stories? KETK News spoke to an East Texas radio personality who was at the U.S. Capitol and the Pentagon right after 9/11, recalling the moments that altered the course of American history.

Jeff Johnson is currently the Director of Operations for UT Tyler Radio. Back in 2001, Johnson was a Capitol Hill Bureau Chief Reporter for what was at the time, the only credentialed internet-only news service of the world: Cybernet News Service.