The Arbors Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Rusk, Texas
Dietary Aide
OBJECTIVES/PURPOSE:
- Assist in tray assembly and delivery. Dispose of refuse according to departmental policies. Put food and supplies away properly.
- Ability to prepare all foods according to the menu and standardized recipes in a safe, efficient, and sanitary manner.
- Properly wash, sanitize, and store all dishes, utensils, and cooking equipment.
- Reliability, trustworthiness and consistency with regard to attendance is extremely important.
- The ability to regularly and timely attend work, cooperative and politely work and deal with others, and to effectively multi-task and work in a stressful environment are also essential functions to this job.
BENEFITS:
- Health/Dental/Vision Insurance
- Paid Time Off
- Immediate 401(k)