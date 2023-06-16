The Arbors Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Rusk, Texas

Dietary Aide

OBJECTIVES/PURPOSE:

  • Assist in tray assembly and delivery. Dispose of refuse according to departmental policies. Put food and supplies away properly.
  • Ability to prepare all foods according to the menu and standardized recipes in a safe, efficient, and sanitary manner.
  • Properly wash, sanitize, and store all dishes, utensils, and cooking equipment.
  • Reliability, trustworthiness and consistency with regard to attendance is extremely important.
  • The ability to regularly and timely attend work, cooperative and politely work and deal with others, and to effectively multi-task and work in a stressful environment are also essential functions to this job.

BENEFITS:

  • Health/Dental/Vision Insurance
  • Paid Time Off
  • Immediate 401(k)
