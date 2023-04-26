The Arbors Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center
Rusk
Dietary Aide
Benefits:
Health/Dental/Vision Insurance
Whole and Term Life Insurance
Tuition Reimbursement
Paid Time Off. Immediate 401(k)
Responsibilities:
Assist in tray assembly & deliver carts to the appropriate nursing or dining areas.
Dispose of refuse & sanitize dishes & equipment properly.
Assemble & deliver supplies according to the posted standards.
Put food & supplies away in the correct rotation.
Requirements:
Ability to ensure duties are completed in a timely, efficient manner according to schedule.
Ability to function as team member