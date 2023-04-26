The Arbors Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Rusk

Dietary Aide

Benefits:

Health/Dental/Vision Insurance

Whole and Term Life Insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Time Off. Immediate 401(k)

Responsibilities:

Assist in tray assembly & deliver carts to the appropriate nursing or dining areas.

Dispose of refuse & sanitize dishes & equipment properly.

Assemble & deliver supplies according to the posted standards.

Put food & supplies away in the correct rotation.

Requirements:

Ability to ensure duties are completed in a timely, efficient manner according to schedule.

Ability to function as team member