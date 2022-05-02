Arp, TX

Attic Lift

Welder and Fabricator

Skills Required

– MIG Welding and use of multiple other hand and stationary production tools for use with wood and steel

– Better placement would include person with production bandsaw equipment, electrical wiring skills on small motors and Building Maintenance experience

– Must be able to take verbal and written instruction and complete assignments in a timely and orderly fashion.

– Welding test and plasma operation will be done before employment.

– Candidates must be Physically able to stand and walk for extended times. There is lifting of 50+ pounds involved in this position.

– Math skills a plus.

* Our product is Easy to Build, this means, production Quality must be high.

*$16 to $20 Hourly

*Full-Time

*Hours are Mon-Thursday 7 a.m.- 5.30 p.m.

*Welding test, Table operation, interview and drug testing are required for employment.