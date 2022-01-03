JOB ALERT: The Incline Group in Gladewater needs a medical doctor

Gladewater, TX
The Incline Group
Internal Medicine (MD)

Primary Care in beautiful East Texas. Physician provider to deliver quality medical care with a focus on the patient’s total care and wellness. Examine, diagnose, treat and/or refer patients to specialists, prescribe pharmaceuticals, other medications, and treatment regimens as appropriate to assessed medical conditions. PhyNet Health Network offers the following services varying per clinic location: – Primary Care Physician – Pediatrics / Geriatrics – Chronic Care Management – Occupational Medicine – Women’s Health – BioTe Hormone Therapy – Ancillary Services EMR: eClinicalWorks

*FT/PT
*Hours: 4 Day Work Week Available | Clinic Hours: Monday-Friday 8 am – 5 pm
*Employed
*MD/DO
*New Graduates
*Average Patients seen: 17
*Call Schedule: Phone triage about every 7 weeks
*Loan Repayment
*Sign-On Bonus
*Compensation: Negotiable based on experience + bonus opportunities

Benefits:
* 4 day work week available
* Health Insurance
* CME Allowance
* PTO
* 401K

