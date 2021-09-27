JOB ALERT: The Kilgore Police Department is looking to hire a police officer

Kilgore, TX

Kilgore Police Department

Police Officer

Applicants must register to take the written examination. Applicants should provide their name, address, telephone number, and email address through our website by clicking APPLY within.

Application deadline is Friday, October 1, at 3:00 pm. Testing date and time is Saturday, October 16, at 9:30 am (location will be provided at a later time).

Patrol Officer starts at $47,61000 per year and is eligible for lateral entry pay up to $52,786 DOE. NOTE: Texas does NOT have a State Income Tax

The applicant MUST be currently certified through TCOLE as a Texas peace officer, currently attending a basic police officer academy, or currently a peace officer licensed in another state with at least 24 months of full-time service who is eligible to challenge the TCOLE peace officer licensing exam.