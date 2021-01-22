JOB ALERT: The Lufkin Daily News is hiring a Driver/Mailroom Laborer

Lufkin, TX
Lufkin Daily News
Driver/Mailroom Laborer
Full-time
$9.00 Hourly/40 Hours a week/ Monday-Friday
Medical. 401K, Vacation, Sick Time. Must be able to pass drug screen and background check
Seeking a dedicated addition to our Mailroom team.i – No CDL needed, Current, valid drivers license required – Drive company box truck and van- Drives to Nacogdoches, Livingston, Groveton, Crockett and sometimes Beaumont and Dallas- use manual pallet jacki- able to lift 50LBS- assists in mailroom insert production as needed