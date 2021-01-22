JOB ALERT: The Lufkin Daily News is hiring a Driver/Mailroom Laborer

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lufkin, TX
Lufkin Daily News
Driver/Mailroom Laborer
Full-time
$9.00 Hourly/40 Hours a week/ Monday-Friday
Medical. 401K, Vacation, Sick Time. Must be able to pass drug screen and background check

Seeking a dedicated addition to our Mailroom team.i – No CDL needed, Current, valid drivers license required – Drive company box truck and van- Drives to Nacogdoches, Livingston, Groveton, Crockett and sometimes Beaumont and Dallas- use manual pallet jacki- able to lift 50LBS- assists in mailroom insert production as needed

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51