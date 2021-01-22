JOB ALERT: The Lufkin Daily News is hiring a Driver/Mailroom Laborer

DAVIS FAMILY DENTAL GROUPHENDERSON, TXDENTAL ASSISTANTFull Time$13 to $20 Hourly. Benefits: 401k, dentalDental software experience, X-Ray certification, CPR certification are required

Our busy general dental practice is seeking a registered dental assistant (RDA) interested in immediate full time employment. We are looking for an individual with a very outgoing personality who likes all facets of general dentistry. Experience is desired (2-5 years) with the willingness to learn new techniques and protocols. We love our patients and providing excellent dentistry to our patient population. We are looking for a new team member ready to do the same.