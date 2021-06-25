JOB ALERT: The Mathews Agency is looking for a sales consultant

Rusk
Sales consultant/representative
$50,000-$220,000 Yearly
Life Insurance
About the Mathews Agency: In collaboration with SFG, our goal is to partner with high-caliber, high-character leaders to positively impact their lives with personal growth, passion, and purpose while simultaneously bringing a balance of both Time and Money to your families. With a flexible schedule and high-income potential, you will provide protection and peace of mind to pre-screened prospects we have to offer within our exclusive internal lead program. You will protect their homes, assets and secure their income and retirement with insurance products.