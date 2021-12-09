JOB ALERT: The MENTOR Network in Lindale needs a Direct Support Professional

Direct Support Professional

Lindale, Texas

The MENTOR Network

Would you like to make a difference every day in someone’s life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic and behavioral plans, DSPs provide assistance and strategies to the individuals we serve to live as independently as possible.

-Transportation and support out in the community: outings/field trips, medical appointments, and shopping

-Assist with daily living skills including meal preparation and assist with medication administration

-Provide guidance on a range of developmental goals from community participation, household budgeting, exercise, nutrition, and supporting vocational responsibilities

-Support persons served with living skills such as personal hygiene, grooming, and/or bathing

-Assist individuals we serve to redirect agitated or aggressive behaviors

Qualifications:

-High School Diploma or GED

-Must be minimum of 18 years of age

-Six months of experience in human services preferred

-Valid driver’s license in good standing

-Access to a registered vehicle with proof of insurance

-Successful clearance of background checks

-A reliable, responsible attitude

-A compassionate approach and a commitment to quality in everything you do

Benefits:

-Eligible Full Time Hires Qualify for $500 Sign On Bonus

-Full, Part-time, and As Needed schedules available

-Full compensation/benefits package for employees working 30+ hours/week

401(k) with company match

-Paid time off and holiday pay

-Rewarding work, impacting the lives of those you serve, working alongside a great team of coworkers

-Enjoy job security with nationwide career development and advancement opportunities

The MENTOR Network provides services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs.