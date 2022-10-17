The Restaurant Zone
Quitman, TX
General Manager – Stable Quick Service Restaurant
What are we Seeking?
– Proven leadership experience, developing and retaining employees
– At least 2+ years of management experience – preferably in QSR, fast food, fast casual, or counter service.
– Stable work history, professional, energetic, hard-working and reliable.
$48,000 to $50,000 Yearly
Full-Time
What’s in it for you?
– Competitive base salary: $48K-$50K/year Base Salary
– Strong Bonus: $9K-$12K/year
– Health Insurance
– Life Insurance
– 401K
– PTO