JOB ALERT: The Senior Life Group in Tyler hiring Entry Sales representative

Tyler, TX
Entry Sales Representative
The Senior Life Group
Insurance Sales
Full-Time
Will need to obtain Life Insurance License 
Unlimited and exclusive leads sent straight to your phone.   A 100% health benefit plan available for you and your family. Guidance and counsel from our executive leadership team including the owner and founder of the company.   Five different income streams with same day pay as well as stock ownership to reward your entrepreneurial efforts.  A family environment where agent success is the priority.   The choice between field sales, telesales, or a combination of both.    A fulfilling career helping people in their moment of greatest need. 
