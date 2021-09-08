JOB ALERT: ThisWay in Tyler needs an employee benefits producer

Tyler, TX
ThisWay
Employee Benefits Producer
Full-time
Life & Health license as required by the State Department of Insurance, Minimum 3 years employee sales experience
Must possess knowledge of life, health, disability, long term care, pension and mutual, both individual and group
This role is responsible for selling new business to ensure continued profitable growth for the agency. This position will prospect for new clients, sell additional coverages to existing clients, and retain existing accounts to achieve personal production goals.