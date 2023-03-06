Thrive Pediatric Care
Overton, TX
Physical Therapist
Thrive SPC offers (based on eligibility and employment status):
• Flexible schedules
• Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours
• Mileage reimbursement
• Company-issued iPad and electronic charting using KanTime
• Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual
• Free CEU access
• Preceptor program and mentorship training
• Career development and leadership advancement opportunities
• Licensure reimbursement
• $500 referral bonus
Requirements:
• Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics!
• Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board
• Current CPR certification
Some Common Diagnoses Treated:
• Autism Spectrum Disorder
• Cerebral Palsy
• Developmental Delays
• Down Syndrome
• Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only)
• Conditions associated with prematurity
• Neurological Disorders
• Congenital Anomalies affecting function