Thrive Pediatric Care

Overton, TX

Physical Therapist

Thrive SPC offers (based on eligibility and employment status):

• Flexible schedules

• Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours

• Mileage reimbursement

• Company-issued iPad and electronic charting using KanTime

• Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual

• Free CEU access

• Preceptor program and mentorship training

• Career development and leadership advancement opportunities

• Licensure reimbursement

• $500 referral bonus

Requirements:

• Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics!

• Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board

• Current CPR certification

Some Common Diagnoses Treated:

• Autism Spectrum Disorder

• Cerebral Palsy

• Developmental Delays

• Down Syndrome

• Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only)

• Conditions associated with prematurity

• Neurological Disorders

• Congenital Anomalies affecting function