Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care

Tyler

Speech Language Pathologist

Thrive SPC offers: Sign on Bonus; Flexible schedules; Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours; Mileage reimbursed; Company-issued iPad and electronic charting; Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual; Preceptor program and mentorship training; Career development and leadership advancement opportunities; Licensure reimbursement; $500 referral bonus.

Pediatric therapy in the home treats some of these Common Diagnoses: Autism Spectrum Disorder; Cerebral Palsy; Developmental Delays; Down Syndrome; Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only); Conditions associated with prematurity; Neurological Disorders; Congenital Anomalies affecting function.

Requirements: Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics! Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board. Current CPR certification