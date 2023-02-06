Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC
Mineola, TX
Licensed Vocational Nurse
Requirements:
• RN/LVN with a current valid license to practice as issued by the State Board of Nursing
• Current CPR certification
Thrive SPC offers:
• 1:1 care
• Flexible schedules
• Electronic charting using KanTime
• Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual
• Career development and advancement opportunities
• $500 referral bonuses to teammates who refer a nurse
• Competitive benefits for those who work 30+ hours.
Benefits include:
• Medical, Dental, and Vision
• Company-paid life insurance
• Employee Assistance Program
• Fidelity 401K