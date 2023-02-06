Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC

Mineola, TX

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Requirements:

• RN/LVN with a current valid license to practice as issued by the State Board of Nursing

• Current CPR certification

Thrive SPC offers:

• 1:1 care

• Flexible schedules

• Electronic charting using KanTime

• Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual

• Career development and advancement opportunities

• $500 referral bonuses to teammates who refer a nurse

• Competitive benefits for those who work 30+ hours.

Benefits include:

• Medical, Dental, and Vision

• Company-paid life insurance

• Employee Assistance Program

• Fidelity 401K