Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC

New London, TX

Physical Therapist

Requirements:

* Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics!

* Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board

* Current CPR certification

Some Common Diagnoses Treated:

* Autism Spectrum Disorder

* Cerebral Palsy

* Developmental Delays

* Down Syndrome

* Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only)

* Conditions associated with prematurity

* Neurological Disorders

* Congenital Anomalies affecting function

Benefits (based on eligibility and employment status):

* Flexible schedules

* Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours

* Mileage reimbursement

* Company-issued iPad and electronic charting using KanTime

* Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual

* Free CEU access

* Preceptor program and mentorship training

* Career development and leadership advancement opportunities

* Licensure reimbursement

* $500 referral bonus