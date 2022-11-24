Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC
Tyler, Texas
Speech Language Pathologist
Some Common Diagnoses Treated:
* Autism Spectrum Disorder
* Cerebral Palsy
* Developmental Delays
* Down Syndrome
* Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only)
* Conditions associated with prematurity
* Neurological Disorders
* Congenital Anomalies affecting function
Requirements:
* Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics!
* Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board
* Current CPR certification
Benefits (based on eligibility and employment status):
* Flexible schedules
* Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours
* Mileage reimbursement
* Company-issued iPad and electronic charting using KanTime
* Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual
* Free CEU access
* Preceptor program and mentorship training
* Career development and leadership advancement opportunities
* Licensure reimbursement
* $500 referral bonus
Come grow with us! Pediatric therapy in the home offers flexibility and fulfillment.
Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, one of the leading and well-respected providers of pediatric home health care in 10 states, is hiring Speech Language Pathologists to join our compassionate and dedicated therapy team. We offer full-time, part-time, or per diem schedules.
If you are interested in working for a company that believes in putting the needs of its clients first, values its therapists, and operates with a strong set of core values, then we’d love to hear from you! Pediatric experience is preferred. We offer additional clinical training and opportunities to learn and grow.