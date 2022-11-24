Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care LLC

Tyler, Texas

Speech Language Pathologist

Some Common Diagnoses Treated:

* Autism Spectrum Disorder

* Cerebral Palsy

* Developmental Delays

* Down Syndrome

* Feeding Difficulties (OT and ST Only)

* Conditions associated with prematurity

* Neurological Disorders

* Congenital Anomalies affecting function

Requirements:

* Demonstrated passion for working in pediatrics!

* Unencumbered license to practice as issued by the state board

* Current CPR certification

Benefits (based on eligibility and employment status):

* Flexible schedules

* Competitive pay and benefits (including paid time off) for those who work 30+ hours

* Mileage reimbursement

* Company-issued iPad and electronic charting using KanTime

* Education and clinical training opportunities, both classroom and virtual

* Free CEU access

* Preceptor program and mentorship training

* Career development and leadership advancement opportunities

* Licensure reimbursement

* $500 referral bonus

Come grow with us! Pediatric therapy in the home offers flexibility and fulfillment.

Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, one of the leading and well-respected providers of pediatric home health care in 10 states, is hiring Speech Language Pathologists to join our compassionate and dedicated therapy team. We offer full-time, part-time, or per diem schedules.

If you are interested in working for a company that believes in putting the needs of its clients first, values its therapists, and operates with a strong set of core values, then we’d love to hear from you! Pediatric experience is preferred. We offer additional clinical training and opportunities to learn and grow.