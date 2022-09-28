Titus Regional Medical Center

Mount Pleasant, TX

System and Network Admin

Essential Functions:

  • System and Network Admin is responsible for designing, implementing, monitoring, and managing the organization’s local and wide area networks to ensure maximum uptime for users.
  • The role also includes managing and monitoring network security systems such as firewalls, content filters, network access control systems, VPNs, etc.
  • Information Security mindset that works closely with the IT Team to prevent or respond appropriately to any security related event.
  • Reporting network status to key stakeholders
  • Interacting with vendors for evaluating and purchasing new hardware, software, and managed services
  • Providing support, guidance, and assistance to Level 1 & 2 Helpdesk technicians with network and system issues

Qualifications:

  • Required Experience: Minimum of 3 years
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or related field preferred.

Education
Degree Level Required: *Undergraduate in Information Systems or Computer Systems
-Bachelor’s degree highly recommended

Full-Time

