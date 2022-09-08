TMX Finance

Longview, TX

General Manager

Responsibilities:

* Oversee, coach, and develop all store Team Members in order to build new business and maintain store profitability. This includes training Team Members on systems, policies, compliance, account management, recovery, and daily performance reports.

* Manage overall store performance by meeting or exceeding Company performance standards, including Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Track, analyze, and train Team Members on various performance reports.

* Lead your team to reach or exceed sales goals by selling loan or pawn products to consumers, identifying local marketing strategies, leveraging business-to-business partnership opportunities, obtaining referrals, and hosting and participating in community events.

* Supervise and maintain office security and conduct proper opening and closing procedures, including management of vault, cash drawer, and bank deposits.

* Ensure a work environment that upholds compliance with Company policies and procedures, as well as local, state, and federal laws and regulations.

* Maintain a visually pleasing and professional atmosphere that aligns with the values and mission of the Company. This includes overseeing store planogram and ensuring seasonal and/or promotional marketing material are displayed properly.

* Utilize personal vehicle to complete bank deposits and other Company business throughout the workday.

* Work efficiently in a rapidly changing and fast-paced environment and handle multiple challenging tasks with ease to meet individual and team performance standards.

* Utilize strong interpersonal skills to communicate and interact with customers and Team Members at all levels.

* Ability to maintain a full-time work schedule with regular in-person attendance, including limited Saturday hours, is required for this position. A full-time work schedule for this position includes, at a minimum, 48-hours per week**.

Qualifications:

* High School Diploma or equivalent required

* Minimum 2 years of experience and proven success in a supervisory or leadership role

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills

* Valid driver’s license, auto insurance, and personal vehicle to use throughout the workday (mileage compensated)

* Ability to work phone, Point of Sale, Microsoft Office, and other systems

Must be at least 18 years of age (19 in Alabama)

* Ability to successfully pass a criminal background check required, including motor vehicle report, and other background checks as required (certain state and local applicant exemptions may apply)

Benefits:

* A comprehensive new hire training program designed to help set you up for success

* Access to a robust learning management system, full of e-learning modules and training programs to help boost your professional and personal development

* Paid On-The-Job Training & Professional Development Programs

* Multiple coverage levels for Medical, Dental, & Vision

* Group Health & Wellness Program, plus special savings on retail items, travel, entertainment, and more through TMX Perks

* Traditional 401(k) and Roth 401(k) with Company match

* Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic and AD&D Life Insurance

* Voluntary benefits, including short-term and long-term disability insurance, accident, critical illness, and hospital confinement insurance

* Paid Time Off (Accrue 12 days per calendar year plus 1 additional day for each year of service after the first year of employment)

* 5 Day Work Week & Closed on Sundays

* Diverse Culture and Inclusive Environment