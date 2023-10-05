Touchstone Communities

Tyler

Certified Medication Aide

$14.50 – $16.50/hr. Shifts: 6am- 2pm; 2pm-9pm. A place where your voice matters!

Competitive compensation and benefit package; Paycheck advances; Tuition Reimbursement; 401(k) matching; Accrue paid time off starting day 1. Numerous bonus opportunities and Touchstone Emergency Assistance Foundation Grants.

If your purpose is to Make Lives Better, join Team Touchstone at the Heights of Tyler and be part of something meaningful. Compassionate team members are the key to revealing the Touchstone vision to be the leading post-acute healthcare solution in the markets served. If you desire to be part of something special and have a calling for caring, Touchstone welcomes you to apply today.

Must have valid TX CNA and Medication Aide certifications.