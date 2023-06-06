Tractor Supply Co.

Palestine, TX

Dog Grooming Tech

This position is responsible for enrolling & completing the training course Level 1 provided by Petsense, “Paragon,” in preparation for a career in grooming and/or bathing.

Paragon is a virtual distant learning program where students are guided through a 15-week training program designed to educate students on the fundamentals in bathing and grooming, while also providing the necessary basic skills in safety, pet first aid and CPR, pet handling skills, dog anatomy and dog physiology. This is achieved through a combination of hands-on practice, book work, online exams, watching videos and submitting photos of practical application for grading.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Min 5%)

Maintain regular and predictable attendance.

Work scheduled shifts and have the ability to work varied hours, days, nights, weekends and overtime as dictated by business needs.

Take the initiative to support selling initiatives (TEAM):

Qualifications

High School Diploma is required.

Any suitable combination of education and experience will be considered.