Trane

Tyler

Assembler

Pay: $18.13/hr. 2nd Shift 3:30pm to midnight, Monday to Friday, Overtime on Saturday as needed. Access to health benefits and retirement plan. A personal recruiter to help with job searches and assistance when at work! FREE ONLINE skills training. Unlimited Referral Bonuses. Cell phone discounts & more!

Job Responsibilities: Follow safety guidelines. Meet accuracy standards with attention to detail. Follow warehouse policies and procedures. Consistently meet productivity standards. Store, move and manage materials. Assemble HVAC parts and package for shipment. Work with a variety of hand, semi-automatic and automatic tools with dexterity.

Job Qualification: 6 + Months previous experience in either Production, Manufacturing, Assembly or Warehouse. Forklift or pallet jack experience, a plus. Braze or Solder experience, a plus. High School Diploma or GED required.