JOB ALERT: Trane Technologies in Tyler hiring a Lab Tech II

Tyler, TX
Trane Technologies
Lab Tech II
Full-time
2-Year HVAC Associates Degree preferred
Minimum 1-Year HVAC Associates with at least 10 Years HVAC service and installation experience or 10 Years related lab engineering test experience
Trane has an exciting opportunity for a position in our Test Lab as a Test Technician III. This position is based out of Trane, Tyler Texas Location in the Engineering Test Lab. The primary role of this position is testing in support of new product development, sustainability, quality improvement projects and Mentoring less experienced technicians. This position requires a high level of problem solving, organization, and collaboration. This position works closely with engineering and other lab personnel to complete projects.