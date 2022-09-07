Trinidad Benham Corporation
Mineola, TX
Forklift Operator – 2nd Shift
Must Have’s:
* 1 plus years sit-down forklift experience, preferably in a manufacturing/production environment
*Ability to work at heights using fall protection
*Ability to work in a fast paced, production oriented environment
Benefits:
* Employee-owned
* Advancement Opportunities
* Weekly pay
* Insurance coverage that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance and flexible spending accounts
* 401(k) with employer match
* Paid holidays and competitive vacation/sick pay plans
* Tuition assistance program
* Employee stock ownership program (ESOP)
This position will be responsible for unloading incoming products brought in by railcar.
Enjoy a 4 day work week! Schedule is Monday-Thursday, 10 hour per day schedule from 3:30pm – 2:00am.
Position receives $1 per hour extra shift differential too!
$16.00 – $17.00 / hour
Full-Time