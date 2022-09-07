Trinidad Benham Corporation

Mineola, TX

Forklift Operator – 2nd Shift

Must Have’s:

* 1 plus years sit-down forklift experience, preferably in a manufacturing/production environment

*Ability to work at heights using fall protection

*Ability to work in a fast paced, production oriented environment

Benefits:

* Employee-owned

* Advancement Opportunities

* Weekly pay

* Insurance coverage that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance and flexible spending accounts

* 401(k) with employer match

* Paid holidays and competitive vacation/sick pay plans

* Tuition assistance program

* Employee stock ownership program (ESOP)

This position will be responsible for unloading incoming products brought in by railcar.

Enjoy a 4 day work week! Schedule is Monday-Thursday, 10 hour per day schedule from 3:30pm – 2:00am.

Position receives $1 per hour extra shift differential too!

$16.00 – $17.00 / hour

Full-Time