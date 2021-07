Mineola, TX

Trinidad Benham

Maintenance Mechanic

Full-time

Medical, dental, vision, life, 401K

High School diploma/GED, 2+ years maintenance experience preferably in manufacturing. PLC experience a plus

Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment with a variety of hand tools and frequently changing priorities

The maintenance mechanic is responsible for performing highly diversified duties to include repair and maintenance of facility equipment, buildings, and grounds.