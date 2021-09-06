JOB ALERT: TruGreen in Laneville needs a lawn care specialist

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent poll shows half of Texans disapprove of how Gov. Greg Abbott is performing in his job right now, with a majority believing the state is "going in the wrong direction."

The August 2021 poll, conducted by the Texas Politics Project, shows 50% of surveyed voters disapprove of Abbott's actions and 41% approve. That's the lowest job approval rating during his time in office, the Texas Politics Project reports.