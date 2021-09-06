JOB ALERT: TruGreen in Laneville needs a lawn care specialist

Laneville/Henderson, TX
TruGreen
Lawn Care Specialist
$13/hr
Must be able to work outside
Previous experience with lawn health and maintenance a plus
Our Lawn Specialists provide service to residential or commercial customers by making timely lawn, landscape, and/or irrigation applications, diagnosing and correcting customer problems through service calls and other communications, and selling/up-selling services to new and existing customers, resulting in growth of our customer base. Specialists also provide customers with product and service information and resolve technical issues. Completing production reports, new sales forms, customer invoice forms, daily vehicle inspection report, and cancel/skip notices are some of the daily responsibilities required of our Lawn Specialists. Some positions may require a valid driver’s license and/or appropriate state/local licensing