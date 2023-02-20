Trusted

Jacksonville, TX

Travel nurse (operating room)

Trusted is seeking an experienced allied health professional for this exciting travel assignment. Trusted has streamlined the travel experience by enabling clinicians to apply directly to jobs without the need for recruiters. This unique approach provides more transparency, eliminates pesky calls from recruiters, and puts more money in your pocket. Join the thousands of nurses and allied health professionals across the country who have already made the switch to a more modern way to work.

Experience:

24 months of Operating Room experience is required.

3 months of experience with Epic is preferred.

Requirements:

COVID vaccination required. This facility does not accept declinations.

Flu vaccination is not required.

Pre-employment modules may be required for this role. Please upload any certifications or health documents you have to your profile to expedite your on-boarding process.

Skills Checklist: Yes

References: Yes

Certifications: Certified Surgical Technologist, Basic Life Support