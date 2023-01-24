Twin Oaks Health & Rehabilitation
Jacksonville, TX
Social Worker
Responsibilities:
* Develops social histories of residents, and develops a social assessment and care plan for each resident which identifies medically related social and emotional problems and needs.
* Participates in interdisciplinary care plan conferences, and contributes to the development of care plans for residents.
* Establishes specific social action plans and realistic goals for each resident consistent with medically related social and emotional needs.
* Provides individual and group help for residents and families at times of adjustment, crisis or particular need.
* Orients residents and families to the facility environment, and assists the adjustment of both through individual and group programs.
* Coordinates discharge planning with staff, residents, and families.
* Coordinates social services in-service and educational programs for staff.
* Promotes facility programs to help assure priority consideration of referral by doctors, hospital discharge planners, community agencies, churches, etc.
Requirements:
* A Bachelor’s Degree in social work (BSW), or secondary education in social services and certification as a social worker designee may be substituted as appropriate.
* Effective interpersonal and communications skills are required
* Long-term care experience.
Benefits:
* Health/Dental/Vision Insurance
* Ancillary policies including AD&D, STD, Cardiac, Cancer, Critical Illness, Hospital Confinement
* Whole and Term Life Insurance
* Tuition Reimbursement
* Paid Time Off
* Immediate 401(k)
* Unparalleled Corporate Support
* $2,000 Sign-On Bonus!