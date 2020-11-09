JOB ALERT: Tyler Family Circle of Care seeks call center specialist

Tyler, TX
Call Center Specialist
Tyler Family Circle of Care
This position responsibilities include answering multiple phone queuesand scheduling new patient and established patient appointments according to physician guidelines and clinic policies and accurately documenting information in the required  information in the required information systems. Will also cancel and reschedule appointments, answer general questions, transfer calls, and take messages. This position requires a minimum of a HS Diploma/GED. Qualified applicants must have general office/ clerical skills, excellent customer service and telephone voice/etiquette. Bilingual skills a plus.
